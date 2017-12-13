Point, Hart combine for shutout as U Sports all-stars blank Canada juniors 3-0

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Colton Point and Carter Hart combined for a 32-save shutout as a U Sport all-star team beat Canada 3-0 on Wednesday.

The game was the first of two exhibitions between the two teams to help Hockey Canada evaluate players as part of its selection camp for the world junior hockey championship.

Because Canada invited four goalies to the selection camp all four played, with Point and Hart suiting up for U Sports and Samuel Harvey and Michael DiPietro taking the ice for the juniors.

Point started in net for U Sports, stopping all 14 shots he faced before giving way to Hart, who turned aside 18.

DiPietro started in net for Canada, stopping 11-of-12 shots in the first half of the game. Harvey made 12 saves in relief.

Luke Philp, a forward for the University of Alberta, had the eventual winner for U Sports. Michael Clarke had an empty-net goal with 1:15 left in the third and then Logan McVeigh added another with 9.5 seconds remaining.

Canada and the U Sports all-stars will meet again on Thursday afternoon before the juniors take on Denmark on Friday in exhibition play.

Philp opened scoring on the power play 2:44 into the game, scoring on DiPietro in Canada's net.

Jonah Gadjovich had Canada's best chance near the eight-minute mark of the third period, rattling a wrist shot off the pipes behind Hart on a 4-on-1 break.

After the game the teams staged a shootout, with five skaters from each club taking shots to help Canada head coach Dominique Ducharme evaluate his players further.

Nine players from Canada's junior selection camp roster didn't suit up for the game. Returning players Dillon Dube and Dante Fabbro didn't play. Dube, a forward for the WHL's Kelowna Rockets, has a sore shoulder and sat out Tuesday's second practice. Fabbro, a defenceman for Boston University, missed both of Tuesday's practices with an undisclosed injury.

Also missing were OHL leading scorer Jordan Kyrou (Sarnia), 2017 WHL player of the year Sam Steel (Regina), Robert Thomas (London) and Alex Formenton (London). Defencemen Kale Clague (Brandon), Conor Timmins (Sault Ste. Marie) and Victor Mete (Montreal Canadiens) also sat out.

