Sports

Redskins put tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed reaches for his headphones during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md. Reed is going through the most difficult time of his life as he endures another injury-plagued season. Arguably the Redskins' most effective playmaker, Reed is in danger of missing his sixth consecutive game with a strained hamstring. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed reaches for his headphones during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md. Reed is going through the most difficult time of his life as he endures another injury-plagued season. Arguably the Redskins' most effective playmaker, Reed is in danger of missing his sixth consecutive game with a strained hamstring. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have decided to shut down Jordan Reed, putting the tight end on season-ending injured reserve.

The team announced the move Tuesday. Reed has missed the past six games with a strained right hamstring.

It was another lost season for the 27-year-old, who went into training camp dealing with an injury to his big left toe and also missed a game with a bruised chest. He had just 27 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

The Redskins also put running back Byron Marshall and linebacker Chris Carter on IR. Marshall suffered a hamstring injury and Carter a broken fibula in Washington's blowout loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team signed running back Kapri Bibbs and linebackers Otha Peters and Pete Robertson off its practice squad to the active roster.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular