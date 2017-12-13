Whitecaps sign New Zealand striker Myer Bevan to 2018 contract, plus options

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed striker Myer Bevan to a Major League Soccer contract for 2018, with options for each of the next three seasons.

The 20-year old New Zealand international, who also holds Canadian citizenship, moves up to the first team as domestic player after joining Whitecaps FC 2 mid-season in 2017.

Bevan finished with three goals in 11 starts and 13 appearances with the Whitecaps' former USL affiliate.

"Myer is an exciting option for us. He's got great movement. He likes to get in the box," said Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson in a statement. "He's young, he's hungry, and it will take a little bit of time for us to develop him. We're excited to get him working with the group."