Bears-Lions Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Detroit has won two straight and eight of nine against Chicago. ... Bears' 26-point win at Cincinnati was franchise's most lopsided since 51-20 win over Tennessee 51-20 in 2012. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky became first Bears rookie with passing and rushing TD in same game last week since Jim McMahon in 1982. ... RB Jordan Howard first in franchise history to run for 1,000-plus yards each of first two seasons. ... Rookie Tarik Cohen ran for career-high 80 against Bengals. ... LB Lamarr Houston aims for third straight game with sack. ... Rookie S Eddie Jackson had interception, forced fumble and recovery last week. ... Lions 2-4 at home this year. ... Detroit forced five turnovers last week for first time since 2011 and ranks among NFL leaders with 24 takeaways this season. ... CB Darius Slay had interception and fumble recovery last week. ... QB Matthew Stafford led 32nd career winning drive when tied or trailing in fourth quarter or overtime. ... TE Eric Ebron matched career-high 10 catches last week. ... WR Marvin Jones has single-season, career-high 17 catches of 20-plus yards. ... K Matt Prater made 14th career winning kick with two minutes or less left in fourth quarter or overtime against Buccaneers. ... Fantasy Tip: Stafford threw for 299 yards with two TDs without interception last month at Chicago. He has averaged 285 yards passing and two TDs past six home games, with total of three INTs during span.