Canada's Mark Arendz, Brittany Hudak win medals at Para-Nordic World Cup

CANMORE, Alta. — Canada's Mark Arendz captured silver in the men's 15-kilometre individual standing competition on Thursday at the season-opening Para-Nordic World Cup.

The 27-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., finished in 36 minutes 56.7 seconds. Benjamin Daviet of France took gold in 35:46.3 after a perfect day of shooting and Neutral Athlete Aleksandr Pronkov, was third (37:04.0).

"It was a good race, but there was room for sharpening being the first para-biathlon race of the year," said Arendz. "I died a little more than I hoped towards the end, but overall it was consistent.

"I wanted to start steady and that was the key to success today."

Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., took bronze in the women's race in 40:54.1 and was also the lone athlete to shoot clean.