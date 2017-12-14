Defence closings at soccer corruption scandal trial
NEW YORK — A lawyer for the former president of Brazil's soccer federation has told a U.S. jury that his client was clueless about a bribery scheme that's scandalized the sport.
The remarks came Thursday in closing arguments at the trial of Jose Maria Marin and two other former South American soccer officials.
Marin and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Their lawyers say the evidence is too weak to convict them.
Prosecutors were to make rebuttal arguments later Thursday.
