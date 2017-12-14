Falcons-Buccaneers Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons have won two straight to even all-time series, but hold 16-14 edge since creation of NFC South in 2002. ... In past three games vs. Bucs, Falcons QB Matt Ryan has thrown for 995 yards, seven touchdowns, zero interceptions. He's sparkled on Monday nights, too, with 2,367 passing yards, 17 TDs and five interceptions in past eight appearances. ... WR Julio Jones had season-best 12 receptions for 253 yards and two TDs against Bucs three weeks ago — his NFL-record third game with 250-plus yards receiving. No other receiver in league history has more than one. ... RB Devonta Freeman has fourth-most rushing yards (2,815) in NFL since 2015. He's first with 28 rushing TDs over span. ... Bucs have lost eight of 10 following 2-1 start. They will miss playoffs for 10th consecutive season. ... Five-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy's status uncertain after suffering biceps injury vs. Detroit. ... LB Lavonte David leads league with five fumble recoveries and ranks second with five forced fumbles. ... QB Jameis Winston has thrown for 542 yards, seven TDs and one interception in last two games vs. Falcons. ... WR Mike Evans needs strong finish to extend string of three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He has 55 receptions for 760 yards and three TDs through 13 games. Fantasy Tip: Jones has averaged 123.5 yards per game and caught 10 TD passes in 11 career meetings vs. Bucs. In three previous home games vs. Atlanta, Evans has 23 receptions for 336 yards and four TDs.