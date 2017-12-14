FBN--Dolphins-Bills Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins swept season series against AFC East rival last year, and their 34-31 OT win at Buffalo snapped four-game losing streak at Orchard Park, New York. ... In beating Patriots on Monday night, Dolphins have defeated both of last season's conference champions, including 20-17 win at Atlanta in Week 6. Miami also defeated both Super Bowl participants in 1993. ... RB Kenyan Drake has combined 234 yards rushing and TD, and 100 yards receiving in past two games. ... With 114 yards rushing and 79 receiving, Drake became third Dolphins player to top 100 yards rushing and 75 receiving. ... WR Jarvis Landry has five or more receptions in each outing this season, and tied for second in NFL with 88 catches. ... With eight sacks, 35-year-old DE Cameron Wake is two short of becoming 11th NFL player 35 or older to have at least 10 in season since 1982. ... With two interceptions against Patriots, Xavien Howard became first Dolphins CB with multiple interceptions in consecutive games. Also had two in 35-9 win at Denver. ... Bills RB LeSean McCoy is 39 yards rushing short of becoming 30th NFL player to reach 10,000. McCoy has opportunity to become first player with at least 10,000 yards rushing, 400 catches, 75 touchdowns (65 rushing, 14 receiving) and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. ... QB Tyrod Taylor expected to start after missing one game with bruised left knee. Has eight TDs, no interceptions and 151 yards rushing and TD in four career games against Miami. ... Taylor is 2-12 when attempting 30 or more passes. ... Bills have not had 20 or more first downs in past five games — longest streak since first six games of 2014 season. ... Rookie LB Matt Milano has replaced Ramon Humber as starter and had career-best 11 tackles against Colts. ... Bills have allowed 140 or more yards rushing in five of past six and six contests overall this season. ... Fantasy Tip: Drake is obvious choice facing Bills D allowing 174.5 yards per game over last six and 124 overall.