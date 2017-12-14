Giants GM Kevin Abrams wants the job full time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams wants the job full time.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since replacing Jerry Reese on Dec. 4, Abrams didn't hesitate to say he wanted the job and he believes he is ready to do it.

Addressing a wide range of issues, he feels two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning has some football left in him and that while he would like to see rookie quarterback Davis Webb play this season, the final decision belongs to interim coach Steve Spagnuolo.

The Giants (2-11) could have the No. 2 overall pick in next year's draft. Abrams said the scouting department is continuing to prepare for the draft.

Abrams said the Giants are in good position in regard to the salary cap.

___