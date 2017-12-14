Hockey Canada cuts six players from world junior selection camp roster

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Hockey Canada cut six players from its world junior championship selection camp roster on Thursday, reducing the team from 33 players to 27.

Defencemen Dennis Cholowski and Logan Stanley were sent back to their junior teams as were forwards Cody Glass, Kole Lind, Jonathan Ang and goalie Samuel Harvey.

Canada plays Denmark on Friday in an exhibition and will announce its final round of cuts later in the weekend.

Hockey Canada has to cut its roster down to 22 players ahead of the world junior championship that begins on Dec. 26 in Buffalo, N.Y.

The final roster will have 13 forwards, seven defencemen and two goalies.

Seven players are returning from last year's silver-medal winning team.

Goaltender Carter Hart (Everett), defencemen Jake Bean (Calgary), Kale Clague (Brandon) and Dante Fabbro (Boston University) and forwards Dillon Dube (Kelowna), Michael McLeod (Mississauga) and Taylor Raddysh (Erie) are all back and virtual locks to make the team.