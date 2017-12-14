Jaguars' Fournette expects to play despite quad injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette expects to play Sunday against Houston despite missing two days of practice.

Fournette injured his right quadriceps muscle in the third quarter against Seattle last week when safety Earl Thomas hit him near the sideline. Fournette did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but says he's just being cautious.

The rookie says "right now, just taking care of it, make sure nothing else happens to it. That's about it."

Fournette has 923 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, needing 77 more over the final three games to become the second rookie in franchise history to record 1,000 yards on the ground. Fred Taylor accomplished the feat in 1998, finishing with 1,223 yards rushing.

