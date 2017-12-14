Jets-Saints Capsule
NEW YORK JET (5-8) at NEW ORLEANS (9-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Saints by 10
RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York Jets 7-5-1, New Orleans 7-7
SERIES RECORD - Tied 6-6
LAST MEETING - Jets beat Saints 26-20, Nov. 3, 2013
LAST WEEK - Jets lost to Broncos 23-0; Saints lost to Falcons 20-17
AP PRO32 RANKING - Jets No. 23, Saints No. 6
JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23t), RUSH (21), PASS (20).
JETS
SAINTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (5).
SAINTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Result will affect tight, three-team NFC South race. Saints lead Carolina (9-4) on head-to-head tiebreaker, lead Falcons (8-5) by one game. ... Jets have lost three of last four games. ... Jets QB Bryce Petty makes first start this season and only fifth of career since drafted in fourth round in 2015. Petty went 2 of 9 for 14 yards following Josh McCown injury last week. ... RB Matt Forte is from New Orleans area, played at Tulane. He has 360 scrimmage yards in past three games vs. New Orleans. ... WR Robby Anderson has 100-plus yards receiving in two of past three games. Leads Jets with career-high 848 yards receiving and seven TDs. ... LB Demario Davis had team-high 12 tackles last week. He has 10-plus tackles in two of past three games. ... DE Muhammad Wilkerson and LB David Bass each had a sack last week. ... Jets'
