LA Galaxy acquire Norwegian defender Jorgen Skjelvik
A
A
Share via Email
CARSON, Calif. — Norwegian defender Jorgen Skjelvik has joined the LA Galaxy on a free transfer.
The five-time MLS champions announced the deal with Skjelvik on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Skjelvik joined Norwegian powerhouse Rosenborg in 2013 and played on three Eliteserien title-winning teams. He recorded six goals and 13 assists while appearing in 163 games for the club in central
Skjelvik also has played six games for Norway, including two recent appearances in World Cup qualifiers.
The Galaxy are rebuilding their
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Million-dollar promise: A pledge to her mother led this woman to a $1.75 million lotto win
-
Plane crashes in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board, no fatalities
-
Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop
-
Kentucky politician accused of sexual assault dies in apparent suicide