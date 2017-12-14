LA Galaxy acquire Norwegian defender Jorgen Skjelvik

CARSON, Calif. — Norwegian defender Jorgen Skjelvik has joined the LA Galaxy on a free transfer.

The five-time MLS champions announced the deal with Skjelvik on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Skjelvik joined Norwegian powerhouse Rosenborg in 2013 and played on three Eliteserien title-winning teams. He recorded six goals and 13 assists while appearing in 163 games for the club in central defence .

Skjelvik also has played six games for Norway, including two recent appearances in World Cup qualifiers.