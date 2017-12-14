LAFC signs Uruguayan teen Diego Rossi as designated player
LOS ANGELES — Uruguayan teenager Diego Rossi has joined Los Angeles Football Club as a designated player.
LAFC announced the promising forward as its second designated player signing Thursday, joining Mexican forward Carlos Vela.
The 19-year-old Rossi spent the past two seasons with Penarol in his native Montevideo. He scored 10 goals this season while Penarol won the title in Uruguay's top league.
Rossi is the second-youngest designated player in Major League Soccer history. Fabian Castillo was 18 when he joined FC Dallas in 2011.
LAFC's roster has been fleshed out in recent weeks while the club prepares to begin play next year as MLS' 23rd franchise.
LAFC already has built a formidable pairing in central
