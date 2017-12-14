Lions, Bears meet with coaches hoping to return for 4th year
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions need a lot to go their way to get a
"If we don't handle our business, it doesn't matter," Lions receiver Golden Tate said.
In each of the last three games, that's true because the Lions must win out and hope the NFC South teams in contention have some losses this month.
If Detroit does not beat the Chicago Bears, for starters, its chances of making it to the playoffs are likely over. And, Caldwell's future with the franchise would be questioned even more.
Caldwell is under contract for at least two more years thanks to a multiyear extension , a deal the team didn't announce until months after he signed it, but a late-season slide may warm his seat.
Bears coach John Fox , meanwhile, may have a harder time getting a fourth season in the Windy City. He does have one year left on his contract, but he also has a 13-32 record and his .289 winning percentage is barely better Abe Gibron's franchise-worst .274 from 1972-74.
Even though Chicago can only spoil Detroit's playoff hopes and possibly alter Minnesota's
"They have a lot of pride and we want to finish this season off strong," Fox said.
Here are some things to watch when Detroit (7-9) tries to beat Chicago (4-9) for the third straight and ninth time in 10 meetings on Saturday at Ford Field:
ON THE MOVE: Chicago's
Mitchell Trubisky directed an
"They run the ball as well as anybody that we've seen to date," Caldwell said.
STAFFORD'S STREAK: With a banged-up right hand, Stafford extended his starting streak to 112 games, including the playoffs, in last week's win at Tampa Bay .
"He takes it very seriously that people expect to see No. 9 out there when the Detroit Lions play," offensive tackle Taylor Decker said.
Stafford became the first NFL player to complete 80-plus
NO KICK: The Bears have made a league-worst 70
GROUNDED: When the Lions were a season-high two games above .500 following a 14-7 win at Minnesota in Week 4, it looked like they finally might have a running game led by Ameer Abdullah. The 2015 second-round pick ran for a career-high 94 yards on 20 carries against the Vikings to beat a personal mark he set two weeks earlier with 86 yards rushing in a road win against the New York Giants. He was inactive for the last two games with a neck injury, an ailment Abdullah said he recovered from well enough to play last week against the Buccaneers. The Lions, who are averaging a league-low 76.3 yards rushing per game, will rank among the NFL's worst running teams for a fourth straight year.
INJURY REPORT: Detroit
Chicago's
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL