Patrick Kane, Nick Schmaltz lead Blackhawks to 5-1 win over Jets

WINNIPEG — Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks extended their season-high winning streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tommy Wingels and Michal Kempny also scored for the Blackhawks (16-11-5).

Corey Crawford made 27 saves for Chicago, which was playing its first of five games against its rival in the NHL Central Division.

Nikolaj Ehlers thwarted Crawford's shutout bid when he scored a power-play goal at 5:35 of the third period. He has goals in each of his past four games.

The loss ended Winnipeg's string of seven straight victories at Bell MTS Place.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (18-9-5). The netminder had been unbeaten in regulation at home this season (11-1-1).

Chicago led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after two.

The visitors scored on their first, second and fifth shots of the game.

Hinostroza teamed up on a 2-on-1 with Patrick Sharp to beat Hellebuyck at 1:50. It was Hinostroza's fourth game and first point.

A turnover in Winnipeg's end led to Wingels' goal at 6:08 for the 2-0 lead.

Schmaltz then re-directed a point shot by Duncan Keith just over four minutes later. Shots on goal favoured Chicago 12-6 after the first.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice shuffled his lines for the second, but it didn't help much.

Schmaltz grabbed a rebound by Hellebuyck and sent the puck across the front of the net to Kane, who had an open side to score his 12th goal of the season at 11:05.

Chicago led 23-14 in shots after two.

Schmaltz was sent to the penalty box for tripping early in the third and Ehlers wasted no time, scoring five seconds into the man advantage with a shot over Crawford's blocker at 5:35.

Kempny's slap shot blew over Hellebuyck's blocker less than three minutes later to restore the four-goal gap at 5-1.

Winnipeg forward Matt Hendricks had a goal disallowed a minute later as the referee ruled Crawford had the puck under his pad and Hendricks pushed it in.