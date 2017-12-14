Rams-Seahawks capsule
LOS ANGELES (9-4) at SEATTLE (8-5), 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX.
OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 2 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 8-5, Seahawks 5-7-1
SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 23-16
LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Rams 16-10, Oct. 8
LAST WEEK — Rams lost to Eagles 43-35; Seahawks lost to Jaguars 30-24
AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 5; Seahawks No. 10.
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (14), PASS (9).
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (18), PASS (7).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — NFC West lead at stake. Seahawks move into first place with win due to tiebreaker. ... Teams split past six meetings. ... Rams 3-0 coming off loss this season. ... Rams second in NFL averaging 30.5 points per game. Held under 20 points only twice, once by Seahawks. ... Rams outscoring opponents 106-20 in third quarter. ... Rams QB Jared Goff went 5-1 with 12 TDs, one INT in past six road games. ... Goff's 109.9 passer rating on road stands second in league. ... RB Todd Gurley leads NFL with 13 total TDs; second in league with 1,637 yards from scrimmage. He leads NFC in rushing. ...WR Robert Woods (shoulder) expected to play after missing past three games. ... WR Sammy Watkins has TD catch in three straight games and five in past six games. ... Rookie WR Cooper Kupp had career-high 118 yards receiving last week, leads NFL rookie WRs with 783 yards receiving. He dropped potential winning TD late in first meeting with Seahawks. ... Rams allowing 5.1 yards per carry in past four games, giving up at least 118 yards rushing in each game. Run
