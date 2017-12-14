Ravens-Browns Capsule
BALTIMORE (7-6) vs. CLEVELAND (0-13)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Ravens by 6
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 7-5-1, Browns 3-10
SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 27-9
LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Browns 24-10, Sept. 17
LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Steelers 39-38; Browns lost to Packers 27-21, OT
AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 18, Browns No. 32
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (9), PASS (30)
RAVENS
BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (23)
BROWNS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens control playoff chances and are assured berth with 3-0 finish. ... Ravens amassed season-high 413 yards last week. ... Baltimore has won eight of nine in Cleveland and is 3-0 there in December. ... Baltimore RB Alex Collins has TD in each of last four games. ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs is tied for third in AFC with 11 sacks. ... Suggs needs one tackle to reach 900 for career. He ranks second on team list behind Ray Lewis (2,643). ... Baltimore's Sam Koch has NFL-leading 33 punts inside 20. ... Ravens S Eric Weddle has five INTs for season and one in each of last three games vs. Browns. ... Baltimore has three shutouts and ranks second in NFL with 29 takeaways. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco has 13 TDs, 12 INTs and no 300-yard games. ... Baltimore WR Mike Wallace has eight catches of at least 50 yards since 2016, most in NFL. .. LB C.J. Mosley leads Ravens with 115 tackles, 46 more than runner-up Patrick Onwuasor. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker is 197 for 197 on conversions for career and most accurate FG kicker of all time, connecting on 195 of 217 (89.9
