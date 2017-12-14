Sports

Yates back as starter for Texans after injuries

Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates (2) celebrates with teammate Breno Giacomini (68) after he threw a touchdown pass to receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Third-string quarterback T.J. Yates will get his first start this season for Houston on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Deshaun Watson out for the season with a knee injury and backup Tom Savage recovering from a concussion.

But Yates already has plenty of history with the Texans, starting nine games for them including leading the franchise to its first playoff win in the 2011 season.

Yates was a rookie that season when injuries to Matt Schaub and Matt Leinart thrust him into action.

Linebacker Brian Cushing, one of the few players remaining from that team, recalled what he thought of Yates after he led Houston to that playoff victory.

