FANTASY PLAYS: Daily studs and values for Week 15

There aren't as many players who can really still be considered daily fantasy sleepers at the end of the NFL season. Still, there are plenty of Week 15 values that you might be hesitant to use, leading to a contrarian lineup and some nice returns.

AARON RODGERS, QB, Green Bay ($6,800 DraftKings/$8,500 FanDuel)

This may be your only chance to get a discount on Rodgers (more so on DraftKings). If the Packers are ready for Rodgers to play, you should be, too. Rodgers was having another terrific season before his injury, putting up scores of 30-plus in three straight games, including 10 touchdowns in that stretch. The Packers have worked hard to succeed without him and playing with Rodgers will only make those around him, like Jordy Nelson, better or fantasy relevant again. Rodgers has one of the highest ceilings in Week 15, especially against a Panthers secondary that's started to slump.

NICK FOLES, QB, Philadelphia ($5,500/$6,000)

Foles has been here before, and the 27-2 touchdown to interception ratio season is an example of his upside. We're not asking Foles to play that well again, and this is a different offence , but he has some great weapons and a great matchup. The Giants just let Dak Prescott have the best passing game of his career and are now averaging the most quarterback fantasy points per game allowed.

LATAVIUS MURRAY, RB, Minnesota ($4,900/$6,200)

Jordan Howard just obliterated the Bengals defence . With players dropping each week, the Bengals defence has little to nothing left. Murray is the lead option for the Vikings and the top goal-line option, which means he should see 15-20 carries and a few scoring opportunities. Minnesota could even lean on Murray more with Kyle Rudolph looking doubtful and Case Keenum looking to rebound from a mediocre game. Murray won't replicate Howard's performance completely, but he might come close as the Vikings continue the playoff push.

KENYAN DRAKE, RB, Miami ($5,800/$6,500)

Even if Damien Williams returns, Drake is clearly the superior option as he's put up 20-plus points each of the past two weeks. There could be snow in Buffalo again this week, which means a heavy run approach for both teams. If Drake even nears 20 touches with the way he's playing and the state of the Bills defence (which let Frank Gore run all over them last week), he could put up his third straight 20-point game.

DEDE WESTBROOK, WR, Jacksonville ($5,100/$5,700)

Marqise Lee has been the Jaguars' top option this year and has provided nice value so far. However, Westbrook has emerged of late, outscoring Lee over the past three games and putting himself in contention for being considered the new No. 1. On top of that, no team allows more big plays to receivers than the Texans.

JAMISON CROWDER, WR, Washington ($5,600/$6,800)

Yes, Kirk Cousins and the Redskins struggled against the Chargers, but that Chargers defence is playing at an elite level of late. Outside of Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals defence has been weak against the pass. Second and third receivers, especially talented slot options, have dominated the Cardinals this year. Look for the Redskins and Cousins to bounce back in Week 15. With Peterson focused on Josh Doctson, Crowder will have the potential for a strong performance.

RICKY SEALS-JONES, TE, ARI ($3,000/$5,300)

The Redskins gave up 50 yards and a touchdown to Hunter Henry last week. Washington has allowed a tight end touchdown in five of its last six games. Ricky Seals-Jones is still a favourite of Blaine Gabbert.

ZACH ERTZ, TE, Philadelphia ($6,000/$7,900)

Like Foles, Ertz is a contrarian play given the situation. Unlike Foles, the price is tougher to swallow but the Giants are still the worst team at defending the tight end. Ertz has regularly put up big games against the Giants, and he's one of the few players with a connection to Foles when he used to start for the Eagles. With Ertz back from a concussion, he's in the discussion with Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce as one of the elite options.

