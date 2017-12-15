FANTASY PLAYS: Daily studs and values for Week 15
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
There aren't as many players who can really still be considered daily fantasy sleepers at the end of the NFL season. Still, there are plenty of Week 15 values that you might be hesitant to use, leading to a contrarian lineup and some nice returns.
AARON RODGERS, QB, Green Bay ($6,800 DraftKings/$8,500 FanDuel)
This may be your only chance to get a discount on Rodgers (more so on DraftKings). If the Packers are ready for Rodgers to play, you should be, too. Rodgers was having another terrific season before his injury, putting up scores of 30-plus in three straight games, including 10 touchdowns in that stretch. The Packers have worked hard to succeed without him and playing with Rodgers will only make those around him, like Jordy Nelson, better or fantasy relevant again. Rodgers has one of the highest ceilings in Week 15, especially against a Panthers secondary that's started to slump.
NICK FOLES, QB, Philadelphia ($5,500/$6,000)
Foles has been here before, and the 27-2 touchdown to interception ratio season is an example of his upside. We're not asking Foles to play that well again, and this is a different
LATAVIUS MURRAY, RB, Minnesota ($4,900/$6,200)
Jordan Howard just obliterated the Bengals
KENYAN DRAKE, RB, Miami ($5,800/$6,500)
Even if Damien Williams returns, Drake is clearly the superior option as he's put up 20-plus points each of the past two weeks. There could be snow in Buffalo again this week, which means a heavy run approach for both teams. If Drake even nears 20 touches with the way he's playing and the state of the Bills
DEDE WESTBROOK, WR, Jacksonville ($5,100/$5,700)
Marqise Lee has been the Jaguars' top option this year and has provided nice value so far. However, Westbrook has emerged of late, outscoring Lee over the past three games and putting himself in contention for being considered the new No. 1. On top of that, no team allows more big plays to receivers than the Texans.
JAMISON CROWDER, WR, Washington ($5,600/$6,800)
Yes, Kirk Cousins and the Redskins struggled against the Chargers, but that Chargers
RICKY SEALS-JONES, TE, ARI ($3,000/$5,300)
The Redskins gave up 50 yards and a touchdown to Hunter Henry last week. Washington has allowed a tight end touchdown in five of its last six games. Ricky Seals-Jones is still a
ZACH ERTZ, TE, Philadelphia ($6,000/$7,900)
Like Foles, Ertz is a contrarian play given the situation. Unlike Foles, the price is tougher to swallow but the Giants are still the worst team at defending the tight end. Ertz has regularly put up big games against the Giants, and he's one of the few players with a connection to Foles when he used to start for the Eagles. With Ertz back from a concussion, he's in the discussion with Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce as one of the elite options.
___
This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com