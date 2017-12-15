Manitoba hopes to attract curlers from around world to training centre

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government plans to set up a training centre for curling that could hold international events and attract athletes from outside the province.

Premier Brian Pallister has announced a committee that will have a $700,000 budget to work out details of the proposed International Curling Centre of Excellence.

The government says the committee is to determine the location of the centre as well as how it might be funded.

Pallister says other jurisdictions such as Alberta have similar training centres and Manitoba is ready to compete with them.

The 13-member committee includes former national and international champions such as Jennifer Jones, Jill Officer and Mark Olson.

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations by next summer.

"We'll initiate our planning and we'll make sure that we become what we already know we are — the world centre for curling," Pallister said Friday.

The centre may get ongoing government funding after it's running, he added.