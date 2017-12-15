MLS Cup champion Toronto FC wastes little time locking up veteran Drew Moor

TORONTO — Less than a week after winning the MLS Cup, Toronto FC has signed veteran defender Drew Moor to a one-year contract extension plus an option.

Moor, who turns 34 in January, was eligible for free agency at the end of the year.

The centre back has been the anchor of the Toronto defence since joining the club two years ago as a free agent from Colorado.

"Few words can express what it means to me and my family to continue representing Toronto FC," Moor said in a statement Friday. "We have experienced a lot of special moments both on and off the field in Toronto, the club has given us so much these past two years and there is nowhere else we'd want to be.

"I can't wait to get back to work with my teammates, coaches and staff ahead of the 2018 season as we defend our MLS Cup championship."

Moor's signing leaves defenders Steven Beitashour and Jason Hernandez as Toronto's two remaining potential free agents.

Moor has played 57 regular-season games and scored five goals over the last two years with TFC, in recent months at the centre of Toronto's three-man backline.

He missed seven games after being sidelined with a cardiac arrhythmia — or irregular heartbeat — which was detected in April thanks to the heart monitors and GPS chips the players wear during practice.

Doctors found a minor defect in his heart which they were able to correct via a 3 1/2-hour procedure in Boston called an ablation to restore normal heart rhythm.

The 13-year MLS veteran made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and adding an one assist as Toronto won the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship.

Moor made US$261,750 this season, seventh-highest among Toronto players.

Moor ranks eighth on the MLS all-time appearances list (regular season) for outfield players. Overall he has appeared in a combined 384 games (MLS regular season and playoffs) with 27 goals and eight assists.

Prior to joining Toronto, Moor spent seven seasons with Colorado and helped the Rapids win the MLS Cup in 2010.

"Drew has been an important part of our club's successes for the past two seasons. Both sides eagerly wanted to ensure this partnership would continue beyond 2017," Toronto GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement.

"He and his family chose Toronto two years ago as a free agent. We're happy they have committed to stay and that we're able to keep a man of great character as well as an important, experienced leader as we defend our championship next season."

Moor was originally drafted by FC Dallas, sixth overall in the 2005 MLS SuperDraft. He began his collegiate career at Furman University before moving to Indiana University where he won NCAA championships in 2003 and 2004.