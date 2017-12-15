OHL Roundup: Howdeshell helps Greyhounds beat Rangers for 19th straight win

KITCHENER, Ont. — Keeghan Howdeshell scored his second goal of the game at 19:58 of the third period as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 on Friday for their 19th straight win in Ontario Hockey League action.

Noah Carroll and Mac Hollowell also scored for the Greyhounds (28-3-2).

Adam Mascherin, Rickard Hugg and Connor Bunnaman had goals for Kitchener (20-11-2).

Matthew Villalta turned away 28 shots for the win in net as Luke Richardson kicked out 28 shots in defeat.

Sault Ste. Marie converted on its only power-play opportunity and the Rangers were 0 for 1.

---

COLTS 4 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Aidan Brown scored the winner as Barrie used a three-goal third period to edge the Otters.

Aaron Luchuk, Jaden Peca and TJ Fergus rounded out the attack for the Colts (19-10-3). Kai Edmonds made 23 saves.

Cade Robinson had a pair of goals and Kyle Maksimovich had the other for Erie (10-17-6). Anand Oberoi turned away 27 shots in defeat.

---

SPIRIT 3 FIREBIRDS 0

FLINT, Mich. — Evan Cormier stopped all 39 shots he faced as Saginaw blanked the Firebirds.

Nicholas Porco, Duncan Penman and Damien Giroux scored for the Spirit (17-11-3).

Luke Cavallin turned away 18 shots for Flint (9-20-3).

---

BATTALION 6 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Cam Dineen scored the first of three third-period goals and it proved to be the winner as North Bay toppled the IceDogs.

Patrick Brown, Kyle Potts, Justin Brazeau, Nick King and Kurtis Evans supplied the rest of the offence for the Battalion (12-17-4). Julian Sime made 32 saves.

Johnny Corneil, Kirill Maksimov and Ben Jones scored for Niagara (16-10-5). Colton Incze combined with Stephen Dhillon for 29 saves.

---

BULLDOGS 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Brandon Saigeon had the winner at 17:50 of the third period and Kaden Fulcher kicked out 20 shots as Hamilton topped the Wolves.

Matthew Strome and Will Bitten also scored for the Bulldogs (20-7-6).

Macauley Carson and Shane Bulitka found the back of the net for Sudbury (10-18-5), which got 34 saves from Mario Culina.

---

STORM 5 FRONTENACS 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Cedric Ralph and Cam Hillis each had a pair of goals to lead the Storm past Kingston.

Ryan Merkley opened the scoring in the first period for Guelph (17-11-3) and Anthony Popovich made 27 saves.

Jason Robertson, Tyler Burnie, Luke Drewitt and Sergey Popov scored for the Frontenacs (16-9-6). Brendan Bonello kicked out 31 shots in defeat.

---

STING 6 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Connor Schlichting and Drake Rymsha had a goal and two assists apiece as Sarnia defeated the Knights.

Brady Hinz, Hugo Leufvenius, Anthony Salinitri and Jordan Ernst also scored for the Sting (25-7-2). Justin Fazio kicked out 31 shots.

Sam Miletic struck twice for London (16-14-2). Jordan Kooy combined with Joseph Raaymakers for 32 saves in defeat.

---

GENERALS 6 PETES 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Hayden McCool scored a hat trick and Matt Brassard had two goals and an assist as the Generals beat Peterborough.

Kyle MacLean also scored and Kyle Keyser turned aside 28 shots for Oshawa (14-17-2).

Pavel Gogolev, Logan DeNoble and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored for the Petes (15-16-2). Dylan Wells made 24 saves.

Peterborough's Austin Osmanski was given a match penalty for slew footing at 6:15 of the first period.

---