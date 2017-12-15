Senators hope to start winning streak with outdoor win over rival Canadiens

OTTAWA — The NHL 100 Classic game could be the right tonic after a difficult month for the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens at TD Place on Saturday night in an outdoor game to celebrate the NHL's 100th anniversary. Not only is it a chance to lighten the mood for the Senators after a stretch of two wins in 13 games, but it's also a chance to build some momentum with a win over a division rival facing struggles of its own.

The Senators (10-13-7) currently sit second last in the Eastern Conference and are seven points back of the Boston Bruins for third in the Atlantic Division after going 1-6 on a tough seven-game, 15-day road trip. But they enter Saturday's outdoor game on a positive after a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Rangers on Wednesday.

"It was a big win for us," Mark Stone said. "We played well too. To be able to play that game Wednesday and play it as well as we did I like that moving forward as a group."

Making the playoffs will be an uphill battle, but the Senators believe there's enough time and a victory over the Canadiens (14-14-4), who have one win in their last four games, would be a good start.

"We realize we need to climb up in our division with as strong as the other divisions are playing," said forward Bobby Ryan. "That's where the wild card points are going to be most likely so you've got to climb up to that three and then look for the two spot after that."

Craig Anderson will get the start in goal Saturday after a solid performance against the Rangers.

While weather will be a big factor for everyone, playing outdoors offers some unique challenges for goaltenders.

"The big thing is you're used to having the stadium seats right up against the glass where now you're going to have that depth difference between where the glass ends and the stands begin is now a couple hundred feet," said Anderson. "That will definitely throw a little bit off, but we'll adjust."

Ottawa realizes the significance of Saturday's game, but still want to ensure they enjoy the opportunity.

"Walking in with one of the guys today he said it's been hard to even get excited about this because of the way things have been," Ryan said. "Now when you walk in this morning you get your first look around the room and the taste of it and obviously the media that goes with it and all that kind of stuff so you're starting to ramp up and coming off a win helps. We still have to recognize there's four points in a divisional rival on the line, but at the same time you want to welcome the experience."

Growing up in California, Ryan doesn't have a lot of experience playing outdoors. With a projected forecast of -14C with a windchill of -21C, he isn't quite sure how much weather will be a factor.

"This kind of embodies a true Canadian experience and having lived here for four years I've enjoyed plenty of them, but playing outdoors is one of them I haven't," said Ryan. "I'm really looking forward to the experience."

A number of players grew up playing on outdoor rinks and are comfortable with the idea of layering, and Ryan is trying to learn a few tips.

He even found out what a balaclava is.