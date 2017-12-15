Sports

Thursday's Games

NFL

Denver 25 Indianapolis 13

---

NHL

Nashville 4 Edmonton 0

San Jose 3 Calgary 2

Montreal 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)

Chicago 5 Winnipeg 1

Minnesota 2 Toronto 0

Philadelphia 2 Buffalo 1

Washington 5 Boston 3

Columbus 6 N.Y. Islanders 4

Anaheim 3 St. Louis 1

Colorado 2 Florida 1

Tampa Bay 4 Arizona 1

Vegas 2 Pittsburgh 1

---

AHL

San Antonio 4 Cleveland 2

---

NBA

Detroit 105 Atlanta 91

New York 111 Brooklyn 104

Cleveland 121 L.A. Lakers 112

Minnesota 119 Sacramento 96

Golden State 112 Dallas 97

---

