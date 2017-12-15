Tigers' Frank Lary, winner of 21 games in 1956, dies at 87

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former star Detroit Tigers pitcher Frank Lary has died at 87.

Nephew Joe Lary says the Northport, Alabama, native died Wednesday night after being hospitalized in Tuscaloosa with pneumonia.

Lary pitched with the Tigers from 1954-64 and led the American League with 21 wins in 1956. A two-time All-Star, he won the Gold Glove Award in 1961. Lary was nicknamed the "Yankee Killer" after going 27-10 against the New York Yankees from 1955-61.

Joe Lary says that success was "really due to his competitive spirit" as the second youngest of seven boys.

Lary also played for the New York Mets, Milwaukee Braves and Chicago White Sox during a 12-year career in which he went 128-116.