Alonso gives champion Chelsea 1-0 win over Southampton
LONDON — Marcos Alonso's pinpoint free-kick gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Spanish full-back curled a stunning 30-yard (meter) effort past goalkeeper Fraser Forster and into the net in first-half stoppage time.
The champions could have added to their tally but Pedro Rodriguez hit a post and Eden Hazard had a goal disallowed for offside.
Chelsea, which lost last Saturday at West Ham, is third. Southampton dropped to 12th in the 20-team standings.
