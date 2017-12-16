Back troubles put skiing world champion Guay's season in doubt after 32nd finish

VAL GARDENA, Italy — Canadian alpine skier Erik Guay said it was mistake even to compete because of back injury after finishing 32nd at a World Cup downhill race in Italy.

Guay, who missed the first two races of the season at Lake Louise and Beaver Creek due to a sore back, returned to the slopes this week, but his performances in training runs in the downhill and the super giant slalom were below his expectations.

After finishing the Saslong course in one minute 59.23 seconds on Saturday, the 36-year-old told Radio Canada he should have waited until he was fully healthy. Guay aggravated the injury on the notorious "camel humps" midway through the course.

The setback raised questions on whether the reigning world champion in the super giant slalom will be fit to compete at the Winter Olympics in February. He told reporters he was putting his season on hold.

The Canadian alpine team had already lost Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac Etchemin, Que. for the season to a torn knee ligament and a dislocated shoulder from a crash at Lake Louise on Nov. 30.

Aksel Lund Svindal led in a Norwegian double ahead of Kjetil Jansrud to win the race on the 50th anniversary of the Saslong downhill course.

Guay has had six operations on his knee in his 14-year career. He ruptured a ligament in his back in a fall during a training run in Chile this autumn but has said the current problem is a different injury.

The Mont-Tremblant, Que., resident won the downhill world championship in 2011 and did even better at the 2017 worlds in St. Moritz, Switzerland, winning gold in the super-G and silver in the downhill. He became the oldest man to win a world title and the first Canadian to win more than one medal at a world championships.