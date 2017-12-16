Eberle's OT goal lifts Islanders past Kings, 4-3
NEW YORK — Jordan Eberle scored 1:54 into overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
John Tavares, Josh Bailey and Anders Lee also scored to give the Islanders the lead after they trailed 2-0. Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots to help New York win for just the second time in seven games (2-4-1) and improve to 10-2-2 at home.
Oscar Fantenberg, Tyler Toffoli and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, who have lost three straight after an eight-game winning streak. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves.
Kopitar tied the score 3-3 with 13 seconds remaining in regulation when he knocked the puck past Greiss after a scramble in the crease. Kopitar's team-leading 17th goal came after Lee had given New York a 3-2 lead with 3:16 left.
Lee's goal completed a three-goal rally by the Islanders after the Kings scored twice in the first period.
Bailey narrowed the margin to 2-1 with 50 seconds to go in the opening period with his ninth of the season with assists to Tavares and
Tavares tied the score with a power-play goal at 4:15 of the third after Kings
Fantenberg opened the scoring with his second of the season at 12:56 of the first period. The 26-year-old rookie
Toffoli then made it 2-0 on the power-play with 2:49 left in the opening period with his 15th of the season. It gave the Kings a power-play goal in five straight games.
The Islanders held a 14-10 shots on goal advantage in the opening period.
The brisk pace continued in the second, which featured a short fight between Jason Chimera of the Islanders and the Kings' Trevor Lewis 2:27 into the period.
The Islanders outshot the Kings 10-8 in the scoreless middle period that included two power-play chances for the Islanders. Kuemper's best saves were on successful point shots from Tavares and Ryan Pulock.
The Kings were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday after dropping a 5-1 decision to the Devils on Tuesday that ended their long winning streak.
Kuemper started for the Kings after Quick played against the Rangers.
NOTES: F Steve Bernier, recalled from Bridgeport on Friday, made his season debut for the Islanders while skating on a line with Anthony Beauvillier and Chimera. Bernier had 10 goals and four assists in 21 games for Bridgeport. The 32-year-old winger played 24 games for the Islanders in 2015-16 and spent all of last season with the Sound Tigers. Bernier was recalled when Josh Ho-Sang was sent down. ... Los Angeles won the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 17 in LA, 3-2. ... The Islanders have allowed the first goal in 22 of their first 33 games. ... New York scratched forwards Alan Quine and Shane Prince plus
UP NEXT:
Kings: At Philadelphia on Monday night to conclude a four-game trip.
Islanders: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.