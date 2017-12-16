Friday's Games
Friday's Games
NHL
Detroit 3 Toronto 1
Vancouver 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
New Jersey 5 Dallas 2
Carolina 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Syracuse 5 Providence 3
Utica 2 Binghamton 1
Manitoba 7 Belleville 3
Chicago 6 Grand Rapids 3
Springfield 5 Bridgeport 4
Toronto 3 Rochester 2
Hartford 7 WB/Scranton 3
Iowa 3 Milwaukee 2 OT
San Antonio 2 Rockford 1 (SO)
Ontario 4 Stockton 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 120 Brooklyn 87
Detroit 104 Indiana 98
Miami 104 Charlotte 98
Oklahoma City 119 Philadelphia 117 (3OT)
Portland 95 Orlando 88
Washington 100 L.A. Clippers 91
Utah 107 Boston 95
Chicago 115 Milwaukee 109
Memphis 96 Atlanta 94
Denver 117 New Orleans 111 (OT)
Houston 124 San Antonio 109
---
NLL
Calgary 15 Vancouver 12
---
