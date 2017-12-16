Gough wins silver, McRae takes bronze in good day for Canada at luge World Cup

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Canadians Alex Gough and Kimberley McRae both picked up medals at a luge World Cup on Saturday.

Alex Gough of Calgary finished second while Kimberley McRae, also of Calgary, was third.

World Cup points leader Natalie Geisenberger of Germany fought through snowy conditions to get her fourth luge victory this season.

Geisenberger finished two runs at Mount Van Hoevenberg in 1 minute, 28.211 seconds for her 42nd career World Cup singles gold medal.

Geisenberger won for the sixth time on the Lake Placid track, tying her with Italian legend Armin Zoeggler for the most victories.

Erin Hamlin was the top American finisher, placing sixth on her home track. Hamlin was third after the first heat, then lost time near the top of the track in her second run.