Inter's unbeaten start ends with 3-1 defeat to Udinese

MILAN — Inter Milan's undefeated start to the season was brought to an unlikely end on Saturday with the Serie A leader defeated 3-1 at home by Udinese.

Inter captain Mauro Icardi had cancelled out Kevin Lasagna's opener but Udinese put in an impressive second-half performance and took the lead through Rodrigo De Paul's penalty before Antonin Barak sealed the result.

Napoli, which is a point behind Inter, can reclaim top spot with a victory at Torino later. Roma also plays Cagliari later.

"We're obviously disappointed to have lost," Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said. "Maybe it hurts a bit more because it's been a bit of time since our last defeat and we're not used to it anymore.

"It's nothing to do with tiredness. The players seemed physically fine to me even in the second half when we made a lot of mistakes. The difference was we played the ball badly in the second half and made a lot of silly mistakes."

Udinese moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone as its revival under new coach Massimo Oddo continued. Oddo has won three league matches after losing to Napoli in his opening game.

"What has changed since my arrival? No one has a magic wand. We do our work but then it's the lads who go out onto the pitch," Oddo said. "There's still a lot of work to do but we are taking giant steps.

"This team never gives up and always gives everything ... I think that winning at San Siro against Inter, which was first and unbeaten, is more due to how good my team was and not that Inter played badly."

Udinese took the lead in the 14th minute when Silvan Widmer cut inside from the right, dribbled in the area and rolled the ball across for Lasagna to tap in.

However, Inter was back on level terms within a minute as Icardi volleyed home Antonio Candreva's cross.

Inter dominated the rest of the first half and came close to taking the lead on several occasions but Oddo turned things around at the break, and it was Udinese which was stronger in the second period.

The visitors almost took the lead immediately after the restart but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic somehow managed to deflect Lasagna's effort over the bar from point-blank range.

Icardi also came close to doubling his tally but he headed a corner over the bar.

Minutes later Udinese was awarded a penalty for handball — after video review showed the ball had not crossed the line before Widmer's cross was handled by Davide Santon.

De Paul sent his spot-kick straight down the middle to give Udinese the lead in the 61st.

Milan Skriniar almost levelled shortly after but his header came off the bar.