Kim Shin-wook scores twice, South Korea wins EAFF E-1 title
TOKYO — South Korea beat Japan 4-1 on Saturday to win the East Asian Championship after Kim Shin-wook scored two goals.
Yu Kobayashi gave Japan the lead from the penalty spot after just three minutes, but South Korea scored 10 minutes later as Kim Shin-wook headed home a cross from Kim Jin-su on the left.
Jung Woo-young then put South Korea in front with a free kick from 25 yards in the 23rd minute.
Kim Shin-wook added a third goal for South Korea in the 35th minute, converting after being found inside the area by Lee Jae-sung, and a free kick by Yeom Ki-hun in the 69th minute deflected into the goal off Kobayashi.
Earlier, in the third-place game, Marcello Lippi's China drew 1-1 with North Korea.
