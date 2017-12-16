Ozil ends Arsenal's 3-game winless run, seals Newcastle win

LONDON — Mesut Ozil scored with a fine strike as Arsenal toiled to a 1-0 victory over struggling Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Having taken just two points from their last three games, the Gunners reignited their push for a top-four place. But Newcastle is without a win since Oct. 21 and has relegation worries.

The only goal came in the 23rd minute. A strike from Alexis Sanchez was blocked by DeAndre Yedlin with the headed clearance then dropping to Ozil, whose controlled volley was weighted perfectly to beat goalkeeper Rob Elliot.

Ozil came close to adding a second soon after, while Granit Xhaka and Sanchez both flashed low efforts wide as the hosts enjoyed domination without being able to build on their lead.

The tight victory was met with incredulity from pockets of the home fans, with Sanchez and the recalled Alexandre Lacazette struggling to make an impact once again.

___