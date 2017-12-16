Richardson scores 28 points, Heat beat Clippers 90-85

MIAMI — Josh Richardson scored a career-high 28 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Clippers 90-85 on Saturday night.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra became the franchise's victory leader with 455, passing Pat Riley. Spoelstra is only one of two active head coaches in the NBA with at least 450 wins with their current team, joining San Antonio's Gregg Popovich.

Dion Waiters added 13 points, and Kelly Olynyk scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for Miami. The Heat have won four of five.

The Clippers' Lou Williams was held to 13 points, snapping a string of scoring at least 17 in 11 consecutive games. Williams missed his first seven shots before slamming home a two-handed dunk on a backdoor cut. He made 4 of 16 shots from the floor.

Despite his struggles most of the game, Williams rattled in a 3 from the left wing with 1:50 left for an 85-84 lead.

Miami's Goran Dragic hit a baseline jumper on the ensuing possession to regain the lead.

After a review, the Heat were awarded the ball after a turnover by the Clippers as the ball was batted around the court, but Dragic badly missed a 3 keeping the Heat lead at 86-85.

Sindarius Thornwell was then called for an offensive foul and Richardson responded with a pair of free throws for an 87-84 lead.

Jamil Wilson missed a 3 and the Heat held on for the win.

Los Angeles was led by Montrezl Harrell's 15 points and DeAndre Jordan's 12 points and 20 rebounds.

Richardson was 10 for 16 from the field to record his second 20-plus scoring game of the month and is averaging 16.3 points a game in December.

TIP-INS

Clippers: G Austin Rivers (concussion) did not play, but has been cleared and is expected to make his return next game. . Willie Reed made his first return to Miami after playing in 71 games with the Heat last season. Reed scored two points in four minutes. . The Clippers are 0-5 on the second game of a back-to-back.

Heat: Justise Winslow (left knee strain) missed his second straight game, but has been cleared to travel with the team for the upcoming two-game trip, while Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise) has not. .

Miami's James Johnson suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return. ... Jordan Mickey scored a career-high nine points off the bench picking up the minutes left behind by Johnson's exit. . Spoelstra has a career record of 455-296. Riley went 454-395 with the Heat.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At San Antonio on Monday night to conclude a four-game road trip.

Heat: At Atlanta on Monday night looking for its fourth consecutive win over the Hawks.

