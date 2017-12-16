Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
NHL
Detroit 3 Toronto 1
Vancouver 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
New Jersey 5 Dallas 2
Carolina 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Syracuse 5 Providence 3
Utica 2 Binghamton 1
Manitoba 7 Belleville 3
Chicago 6 Grand Rapids 3
Springfield 5 Bridgeport 4
Toronto 3 Rochester 2
Hartford 7 WB/Scranton 3
Iowa 3 Milwaukee 2 OT
San Antonio 2 Rockford 1 (SO)
Ontario 4 Stockton 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 120 Brooklyn 87
Detroit 104 Indiana 98
Miami 104 Charlotte 98
Oklahoma City 119 Philadelphia 117 (3OT)
Portland 95 Orlando 88
Washington 100 L.A. Clippers 91
Utah 107 Boston 95
Chicago 115 Milwaukee 109
Memphis 96 Atlanta 94
Denver 117 New Orleans 111 (OT)
Houston 124 San Antonio 109
---
NLL
Calgary 15 Vancouver 12
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
---
NHL
Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Laval at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.
---
NLL
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.
---