Seahawks place Chancellor on injured reserve, promote two

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Kam Chancellor on injured reserve, waived guard Mark Glowinski, and promoted linebacker Kache Palacio and cornerback Mike Tyson from the practice squad Saturday.

Chancellor wasn't expected to play again this season due to a neck injury sustained against the Arizona Cardinals in November. He had remained on the roster for weeks for salary cap purposes.

Glowinski started 16 games at left guard last season for Seattle and the first two games of this season at right guard before losing his starting job. He was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015.

The promotion of Palacio provides Seattle with additional depth at linebacker as K.J. Wright is doubtful to play Sunday due to a concussion and Bobby Wagner is questionable with a hamstring strain.