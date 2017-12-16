Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, 5 have minor injuries

BOALSBURG, Pa. — Police say a ski lift malfunction at a Pennsylvania ski resort had stranded dozens of people and left five with minor injuries.

Tussey Mountain ski resort officials in Boalsburg said a chair carrying skiers and snowboarders slipped along the haul rope and slid backward into the chair following it around 10 a.m. Saturday. That caused a domino effect. Boalsburg is about 82 miles northwest of Harrisburg.

Officials said the lift was stopped and ski patrol and emergency responders began evacuating individuals from the lift.

State College police Lt. Bradley Smail said he believed more than 50 people were stranded and it took more than an hour to get everyone down. He said five had minor injuries.

Tussey Mountain said the equipment passed state tests, but the manufacturer has been contacted.

