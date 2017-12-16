Sociedad draws 0-0 at Bilbao in Basque Country derby
BARCELONA, Spain — Real Sociedad drew 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby on Saturday in the Spanish league.
Bilbao forward Raul Garcia had the clearest chance when he tried to surprise Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli with a long-range volley that Rulli had to parry wide in the 52nd minute.
Sociedad was left in eighth place as its winless run reached five matches.
Bilbao moved to 12th after its fourth consecutive home game without a victory.
Second-place Valencia visits Eibar later and is looking to close the five-point gap with Spanish leader Barcelona, while third-place Atletico Madrid hosts Alaves.
