Bishop scores go-ahead goal shorthanded to lead Checkers in 7-5 win over Rocket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clark Bishop's short-handed goal in the third period broke a tie game and the Charlotte Checkers went on to beat the Laval Rocket 7-5 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Warren Foegele and Valentin Zykov each had two goals and an assist for Charlotte (18-9-1), Lucas Wallmark scored once and set up two goals and Nicolas Roy also scored.

Nikita Scherbak led the Rocket (10-12-6) with two goals. Michael McCarron, Noah Juulsen and Jordan Boucher added singles and Chris Terry had three assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic started in net for the Checkers, allowing a goal on six shots through 12:39. Jeremy Smith stopped 18-of-22 the rest of the way.

Laval's Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves.