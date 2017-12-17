Buddy Robinson has goal, two assists as Moose defeat Marlies 5-1

TORONTO — Buddy Robinson had a goal and two assists to lead the Manitoba Moose over the Toronto Marlies 5-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Kirill Gotsovets, Nic Petan and Jack Roslovic also chipped in for the Moose (21-5-3), who improved to 13-0-1 in their last 14 games. Robinson and Patrice Cormier added empty netters for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate.

Ben Smith opened the scoring in the first period for Toronto (21-7-0), the Maple Leafs' farm club.

Michael Hutchinson made 27 saves for the win in net as Calvin Pickard turned away 22-of-25 shots in defeat.