In special shoes, LeBron's triple-double leads Cavs past Wiz

WASHINGTON — LeBron James played the first half wearing a pair of shoes — one black, one white — reading "equality" in gold capital letters and finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Washington Wizards 106-99 on Sunday night for their 18th victory in 19 games.

James had his fourth triple-double in the past five games despite being called for four fouls in the final quarter. Kevin Love added 25 points and nine rebounds for the Cavs.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points, and John Wall had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes in his third game back after missing nine with an injured left knee.

In a matchup of Eastern Conference division leaders, neither team led by more than seven until Wall turned the ball over, leading to a fast break for James, who was fouled at the other end and completed the three-point play for a 103-94 lead. The last time these teams played, at Washington on Nov. 3, Cleveland won thanks to 57 points from James.

PISTONS 114, MAGIC 110

DETROIT (AP) — Reggie Bullock scored a career-high 20 points, and Detroit tied a franchise record with 17 3-pointers in a victory over Orlando.

The Pistons have won three in a row after starting December with a seven-game losing streak. They almost let this game slip away when Orlando went on a 19-0 run to cut the lead to five late in the fourth, but Detroit was able to hold on.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. They have dropped five straight and 16 of 19.

RAPTORS 108, KINGS 93

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Toronto won its ninth straight home game, beating Sacramento.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and Norman Powell had 14. An NBA-best 11-1 at home, Toronto won for the ninth time in its past 10 and improved to 11-4 against Western Conference opponents.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple each scored 18 points for the Kings.

PACERS 109, NETS 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis had 17 and Indiana beat Brooklyn.

Allen Crabbe shook off his recent struggles, scoring 17 points in the first half on 5-for-7 shooting, including four 3s. He didn't score in the second half.

Quincy Acy, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each had 14 for Brooklyn.

___