Steelers' Brown leaves with calf injury, taken to hospital

Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown left the team's highly anticipated matchup against New England in the second quarter Sunday with a left calf injury.

Brown left in obvious pain after getting his left leg tangled up with a pair of New England defenders. He was helped to the medical tent, then taken to a hospital for further examination.

Brown, the NFL's leading receiver, had two catches for 24 yards before leaving the game.

Pittsburgh rookie running back James Conner left with a sprained knee in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots lost running back Rex Burkhead with a knee injury in the first half. He did not return as the Patriots rallied to beat the Steelers 27-24.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost one of his top wide receivers when Davante Adams left in the third quarter because of a concussion. Adams took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis on an interception return by Colin Jones.

As Adams was running to make the tackle on Jones, Davis appeared to launch himself at Adams with a peel-back block, immediately sending the wide receiver to the ground and out of the game. Davis was flagged for a 15-yard penalty.

Also, Packers linebacker Nick Perry suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard left the game in the second half with a shoulder injury and did not return.

49ers wide receiver Aldrick Robinson suffered a concussion in the first quarter. He went to the locker room with head and wrist injuries after he was hit hard by Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson along the Tennessee sideline.

Robinson was stretching out trying to make a catch when he got slammed and went down for several minutes with 5:24 to go in the opening quarter.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter against San Francisco.

Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams, whose interception set up his team's field goal late in the first half, left in the third quarter against New Orleans with concussion symptoms.

Saints tight end Michael Hoomanawanui left in the first half with concussion symptoms. Right guard Larry Warford went out with concussion symptoms late in the first half after he tried to make a tackle on Williams' interception.

The Giants had safety Landon Collins and linebacker B.J. Goodson leave after aggravating ankle injuries. King suffered a concussion on his 57-yard TD catch which ended with a dive into the end zone.

Eagles nickel cornerback Patrick Robinson left in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Eagles tight end Trey Burton, who caught a TD pass, was limited in the second half by cramps.

Texans centre Nick Martin (ankle) and right guard Jeff Allen (concussion) left in the second half against Jacksonville. Linebacker Benardrick McKinney injured a shoulder making a touchdown-saving tackle on a punt return.

Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee injured his right ankle in the first quarter and was later ruled out.

Cardinals wide receiver Brittan Golden broke his right arm on a punt return against Washington. Defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche left with a wrist injury. Linebacker Karlos Dansby suffered a calf injury. Redskins rookie linebacker Ryan Anderson suffered a sprained knee in punt coverage. Anderson came in dealing with an ankle injury.

Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines was carted off in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Dolphins cornerback T.J. McDonald left in the fourth quarter against Buffalo with a shoulder injury.

The list of missing Bengals starters grew when left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) left in the first quarter against Minnesota. Right tackle Andre Smith limped off in the fourth quarter.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (knee) and DT Carl Davis (lower leg) will undergo MRIs on Monday, but he doesn't think either injury is serious.

