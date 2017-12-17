WHL Roundup: Nolan Volcan has five points as Thunderbirds crush Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nolan Volcan had a goal and four assists while Blake Bargar, Zack Andrusiak and Nikita Malukhin each scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds crushed the Spokane Chiefs 10-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Matthew Wedman added a goal and three helpers for the Thunderbirds (15-14-4). Austin Strand and Reece Harsch also chipped in.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan struck twice and Riley Woods also scored for Spokane (18-13-3).

Matt Berlin made 31 saves for the win in net. Donovan Buskey got the start for the Chiefs and turned away 14-of-19 shots in 34:50 before giving way to Campbell Arnold, who allowed five goals on 10 shots.

Seattle was 2 for 3 on the power play and Spokane scored twice on four chances.

---

SILVERTIPS 8 WINTERHAWKS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp scored twice and Dustin Wolf kicked out 26 shots as the Silvertips routed Portland.

Martin Fasko-Rudas, Luke Ormsby, Akash Bains, Patrick Bajkov, Riley Sutter and Brandson Hein supplied the rest of the offence for Everett (21-13-2).

Skyler McKenzie struck twice for Portland (21-11-1) and Jake Gricius had the other. Cole Kehler combined with Shane Farkas for 31 saves in defeat.

---

ICE 4 HITMEN 3 (OT)

CALGARY — Jonathan Smart scored the winner 30 seconds into overtime and Duncan McGovern turned aside 18 shots as Kootenay topped the Hitmen.

Michael King, Cameron Hausinger and Alec Baer also scored for the Ice (15-17-2).

Jakob Stukel, Andrew Fyten and Mark Kastelic scored for Calgary (10-18-5), which got 17 saves from Nick Schneider.

---

BLADES 3 PATS 2

SASKATOON — Braylon Shmyr had a goal and two assists as the Blades edged Regina.

Josh Paterson and Chase Wouters also scored for Saskatoon (15-17-3) while Nolan Maier turned aside 27 shots.

Matt Bradley and Jake Leschyshyn found the back of the net for the Pats (16-17-3). Tyler Brown made 22 saves in defeat.

---

GIANTS 2 COUGARS 0

LANGLEY, B.C. — David Tendeck stopped all 40 shots he faced as the Giants shut out Prince George.

Bowen Byram and Ty Ronning had power-play goals for Vancouver (18-13-4).

Tavin Grant turned away 31 shots for the Cougars (12-17-5).

---