Sports

Blackhawks RW Kane, Flyers G Elliott, Islanders RW Bailey named NHL three stars

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, celebrates with defenseman Jordan Oesterle after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Chicago. Kane, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott and New York Islanders right-wing Josh Bailey have been named the NHL's three stars of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, celebrates with defenseman Jordan Oesterle after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Chicago. Kane, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott and New York Islanders right-wing Josh Bailey have been named the NHL's three stars of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh

NEW YORK — Chicago Blackhawks right-wing Patrick Kane, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott and New York Islanders right-wing Josh Bailey have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kane had four goals, including two game-winners, and an assist  to help the Blackhawks go 3-0-0 and extend their overall winning streak to five games.

Elliott went 3-0-0 with a 1.31 goals-against average and .943 save percentage to guide the Flyers to their sixth straight win on the heels of a 10-game skid.

Bailey posted four goals and four assists, including his first career hat trick, in four games.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NHL, sports

Most Popular