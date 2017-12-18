Edmonton Oilers bring in defenceman Adam Larsson from injured reserve
Larsson, who has missed Edmonton's last eight games with an upper-body injury, will be playing tonight against San Jose.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have activated defenceman Adam Larsson from injured reserve.
He will be available for Edmonton's game tonight against visiting San Jose.
Edmonton posted a 4-4-0 record over Larsson's injury stint.
Larsson has three goals and an assist in 25 games this season.
The six-foot-three, 210-pound blueliner leads all Oilers defencemen with 90 hits.
The Oilers assigned forward Anton Slepyshev to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Bakersfield Condors in a corresponding move.