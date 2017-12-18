Sports

Edmonton Oilers bring in defenceman Adam Larsson from injured reserve

Larsson, who has missed Edmonton's last eight games with an upper-body injury, will be playing tonight against San Jose.

Phoenix Coyotes' Christian Dvorak (18) and Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) battle in front as goalie Cam Talbot (33) makes the save during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday November 28, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Phoenix Coyotes' Christian Dvorak (18) and Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) battle in front as goalie Cam Talbot (33) makes the save during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday November 28, 2017.

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have activated defenceman Adam Larsson from injured reserve.

Larsson has missed Edmonton's last eight games with an upper-body injury.

He will be available for Edmonton's game tonight against visiting San Jose.

Edmonton posted a 4-4-0 record over Larsson's injury stint.

Larsson has three goals and an assist in 25 games this season.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound blueliner leads all Oilers defencemen with 90 hits.

The Oilers assigned forward Anton Slepyshev to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Bakersfield Condors in a corresponding move.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NHL, Edmonton Oilers, sports

Most Popular