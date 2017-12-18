Mariners release LHP Albers so he can pitch in Japan

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have released left-hander Andrew Albers so he can pitch in Japan.

Seattle announced the move Monday night. Albers' release gives the Mariners an extra spot on the 40-man roster. Seattle currently has 38 players on the 40-man roster.

Albers, 32, appeared in nine games with six starts last season. He went 5-1 with a 3.51 ERA after being acquired from Atlanta in August. Albers has pitched parts of four seasons in the majors with Minnesota, Toronto and Seattle.

Albers said on Twitter he intends to pitch for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan.

___