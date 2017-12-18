Police investigate alleged assault of Raheem Sterling

MANCHESTER, England — Police are investigating the alleged assault of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling at the club's training ground.

The Daily Telegraph reported Sunday that Sterling was kicked and racially abused as he arrived at City's Etihad Campus on Saturday, hours before scoring twice in a 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

In response to an inquiry about the alleged incident involving Sterling, Greater Manchester Police said Monday in a statement it has been "made aware that a 23-year-old man had been subject to a racially aggravated assault."