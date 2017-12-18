With no playoff berth, Redskins motivated to finish 8-8
ASHBURN, Va. — With no playoff hopes to fight for, the Washington Redskins have developed an approach of 8-8 or bust.
"We're just trying to finish out the season strong because we know 8-8 looks a lot better than whatever other record we could have," linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said.
Though coach Jay Gruden joked that he never wants to use 8-8 as motivation, winning the final two games against the Denver Broncos and at the New York Giants would be something of a historical accomplishment. Gruden would be the first Redskins coach to post three consecutive .500 or better seasons since Super Bowl winner Joe Gibbs from 1989-1991.
Washington hasn't had three seasons in a row at .500 or better since 1999-2001 under a combination of Norv Turner, Terry Robiskie and Marty Schottenheimer. The Redskins won't get to the
But Gruden understands it would be somewhat of a hollow achievement with no
"I don't know what the perception is or will be if it's 7-9 or 8-8 or whatever it is," Gruden said Monday. "I know the perception is it probably wasn't a good enough year for anybody. But to finish strong and get to 8-8 says a lot about the character of these guys and their ability to continue to work hard through tough times."
Injuries have helped bring about those tough times and should be justification enough to make Gruden's job safe. Beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to improve to 6-8 has at least temporarily quieted any speculation stemming from back-to-back blowout losses at the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers .
Reaching 8-8 would mean beating the NFL's top
"It doesn't feel good to lose," said linebacker Preston Smith, who had an interception and fumble recovery against Arizona. "We got the monkey off our back. We have got to keep rolling the ball forward. We have to make sure we finish the season strong and try our best to finish out 8-8."
The
Special teams units particular have been a sore spot in recent weeks, something Gruden explained was a result of roster turnover.
"We talk about some of the changes we've made on
NOTES: Rookie DL Jonathan Allen will not return from injured reserve following surgery to repair a left foot injury in October. Allen expressed a desire to get back, but Gruden said the team would prepare him for organized team activities in the spring. ... LT Trent Williams has missed four games with a knee injury. Gruden said a decision has not been made "quite yet" about whether to shut Williams down. ... LB Zach Brown will have treatment on his hip, toe and Achilles tendon injuries and is a candidate to practice Wednesday. ... Gruden said S Montae Nicholson still has concussion symptoms and that LB Ryan Anderson (knee) and CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder) are day-to-day.
