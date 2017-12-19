AP NewsBreak: Dodgers hit with $36.2M tax, Yanks with $15.7M

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay baseball's highest luxury tax for the fourth straight year and the New York Yankees owe a penalty for a 15th consecutive season, streaks that could end as the sport's biggest spenders slash payroll for 2018.

The Dodgers owe $36.2 million, according to final figures compiled by the commissioner's office and obtained by The Associated Press. That raises their five-year tax total to nearly $150 million.